Dora Factory (DORA) Trading Down 11% This Week

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $29.31 million and approximately $20.30 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for about $7.42 or 0.00020625 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00044854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

