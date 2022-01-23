Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of DEI opened at $31.86 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

