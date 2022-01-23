Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.63. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Dover by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $173.53 on Friday. Dover has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

