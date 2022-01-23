Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Dover by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

