DoYourTip Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $208,693.09 and $1,731.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00298146 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006127 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.68 or 0.01200578 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

