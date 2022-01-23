Drep [new] Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.53 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Drep [new] has a market cap of $31.27 million and $8.53 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006061 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

