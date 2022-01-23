DREP [old] (DREP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001039 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00045612 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006121 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.
