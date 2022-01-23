Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

DRQ opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,822 shares of company stock worth $1,583,812. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

