DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.