DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

