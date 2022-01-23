DubaiCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015979 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004441 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

