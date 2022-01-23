Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.36 or 0.06901475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,297.77 or 0.99864842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

