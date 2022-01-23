Dusk Network Hits Market Capitalization of $231.59 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $231.59 million and approximately $100.37 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00044434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

