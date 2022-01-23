DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $553,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,961,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after buying an additional 230,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,109,000 after buying an additional 852,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

