DXdao (DXD) Market Cap Hits $20.82 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $422.14 or 0.01197508 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $20.82 million and approximately $103,081.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.65 or 0.00294018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006535 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003475 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

