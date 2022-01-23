Dynamic Price Tops $0.14 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Dynamic has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $89.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 40.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,378.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.09 or 0.06854611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.60 or 0.00306956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00819092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00068323 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00423596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00252147 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.