e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $83.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00306624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000729 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003779 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,981 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,781 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

