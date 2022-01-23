e-Gulden Trading 17% Lower Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $83.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00308347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000751 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003761 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,961 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,761 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.