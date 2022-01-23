Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.