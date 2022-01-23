Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

