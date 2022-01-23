EDC Blockchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $224,883.61 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $224,883.61 and approximately $11.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00095382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,419.69 or 1.00319535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00437856 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

