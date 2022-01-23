Eden (EDN) Hits One Day Volume of $39,475.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $39,475.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eden has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00044067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

