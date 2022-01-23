Edgewood Management LLC Buys 6,822 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 2.68% of CME Group worth $1,861,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $225.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $234.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.