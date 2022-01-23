Edgewood Management LLC Has $2.85 Billion Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edgewood Management LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,406,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49,072 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 4.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Meta Platforms worth $2,853,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

Shares of FB opened at $303.17 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.03. The firm has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

