Edgewood Management LLC Has $51.76 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.05% of 3M worth $51,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $184.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $167.24 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.