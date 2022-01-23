Edgewood Management LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,730,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.6% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.93% of NIKE worth $2,139,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.31.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $142.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.95. The stock has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

