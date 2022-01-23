Edgewood Management LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 2.31% of S&P Global worth $2,363,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 37.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.90.

NYSE SPGI opened at $416.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.47 and its 200 day moving average is $445.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

