Edgewood Management LLC Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Match Group makes up about 4.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 5.43% of Match Group worth $2,358,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

