Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,093 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,957 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period.

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

