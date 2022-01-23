Effect.AI (EFX) Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00175591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00358649 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

