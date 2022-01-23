EFFORCE (WOZX) Reaches Market Cap of $29.38 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market capitalization of $29.38 million and approximately $712,542.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006214 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

