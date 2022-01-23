Efinity Token (EFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.26 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $82.26 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001378 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Efinity Token is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

