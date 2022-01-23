eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in eHealth by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.14. 274,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,539. The stock has a market cap of $584.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.11. eHealth has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $93.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

