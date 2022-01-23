Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $1.94 million and $300,025.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

