Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $5.62 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00016074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $114.32 million and $3.91 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006967 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

