Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

ELD stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 859,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,904. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$17.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

