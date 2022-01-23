Electroneum Hits Market Capitalization of $126.26 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $126.26 million and approximately $516,477.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,911,615,412 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

