Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,289 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,582 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 173,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

