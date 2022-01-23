Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.38.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EA opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.
Featured Article: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.