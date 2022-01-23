Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0018

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $6,886.92 and approximately $66.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

