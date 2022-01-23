Elementeum 1-Day Volume Tops $85.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $74,562.25 and approximately $85.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elementeum has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.23 or 0.06932586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,657.24 or 0.99107464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Elementeum Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elementeum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

