Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.82.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.