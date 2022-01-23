Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 3,860 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.