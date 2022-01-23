Ellipsis (EPS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.94 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $94.53 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 613,209,959 coins and its circulating supply is 574,344,513 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

