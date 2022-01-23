ELYSIA One Day Volume Reaches $815,162.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $25.87 million and approximately $815,162.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006256 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

