Emercoin Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $12,660.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,713,179 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

