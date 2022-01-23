Eminer Trading 25.9% Lower This Week (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $117,616.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.