Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $113.44 on Friday. Endava has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.14. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 15.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 43.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

