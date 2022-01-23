Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 141,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 649,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 55,953 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 713,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 91,078 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

