Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
ENI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 488,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ENI has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
