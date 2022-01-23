Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ENI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 488,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ENI has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. Research analysts predict that ENI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

