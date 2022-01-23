Enigma Price Hits $0.0398 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Enigma has a total market cap of $553,582.04 and approximately $189,228.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00273877 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002381 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

