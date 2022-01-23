Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.